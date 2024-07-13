ADVERTISEMENT

Nadhadweepam Trust and Sangeetha Gurukulam honours veterans, organises concerts to mark its silver jubilee

Published - July 13, 2024 08:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nadhadweepam Trust and Sangeetha Gurukulam is celebrating its silver jubilee with a four-day cultural programme at Srirangam this week.

On Saturday, violin exponent R. Muralidharan, ghatam player V. Suresh, and K. Srinivasarangan of Srirangam Sri Thyagaraja Swami Aradhana Committee were honoured with the Nadhwadweepa Trust’s ‘Kalanidhi’, ‘Ratnakara’ and ‘Seva Ratna’ awards, respectively.

J. Balasubramanian, founder, JB Cultural Foundation, Chennai, delivered the inaugural address.

The programme has scheduled three days of musical concerts by vocalists Sikkil C. Gurucharan, Sripriya Vijay, M. Sudharshan, R. Kashyap Mahesh and others.

The celebrations will include the commemoration of the birth anniversaries of Carnatic vocalists Semmangudi R. Srinivasa Iyer and Poochi Srinivasa Iyengar, besides the centenary of nadaswaram exponent Sheikh Chinna Moulana.

On July 16, all the sabhas in Tiruchi will jointly present lifetime achievement awards to artistes and felicitate patrons of arts. Mridangam virtuoso T.K. Murthy, writer V. Mahadevan, and Rasika Ranjana Sabha secretary N. Sekar will be honoured during the programme.

