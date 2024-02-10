GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NABARD envisages ₹26,816 crore credit flow for Tiruchi district in 2024-25

Potential Linked Credit Plan for the district released

February 10, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) drawn up by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) envisages a credit flow of ₹26,816 crore in Tiruchi district during 2024-25, projecting an 8.3% increase over the annual credit plan target for the current financial year.

The PLP forms the basis for the annual credit plan for the district. A lion’s share of ₹14,829.60 crore of credit flow is envisaged for agriculture sector, with farm credit being estimated at ₹11,153.50 crore,. This is followed by MSME sector with a projected credit flow potential of ₹6,110.95 crore. The rest of the outlay is envisaged as export credit, education and housing loans and credit for renewable energy and social infrastructure.

Releasing the PLP at the bankers’ meeting held on Friday, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar advised banks to allocate more funds for medium and long term credit in agriculture sector as there was good potential to promote farm mechanisation, micro irrigation and animal husbandry in the district. He also urged the banks to focus more on other priority sectors such as education, housing and renewable energy to promote holistic development of the district.

N. M. Mohan Karthik, District Development Manager, NABARD, said the PLP had been prepared in consultation with the block, district and State level officials of the government, banks and NGOs.

T. Kameswara Rao, Senior Regional Manager, Indian Overseas Bank, Tiruchi, and M. Murugesan, Lead District Manager, IOB, spoke.

