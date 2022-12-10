Naan Mudhalvan Scheme extended to cover students of class IX and above in Mayiladuthurai district

December 10, 2022 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The district administration has extended the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme to students from class IX in government and government aided schools.

Under the scheme, inaugurated by Chief Minsiter M. K. Stalin a couple of months ago, Plus Two students were offered skill development training and academic/ career guidance by experts.

In Mayiladuthurai district, the scheme would be extended to cover students of class IX and above. The sessions will be handled by expert trainers, Revenue Divisional Officers, Sub Collector, Deputy Superintendents of Police and others, Collector R. Lalitha said in a press release. The sessions would be held in all government and government aided schools in the district till January 31, the release added.