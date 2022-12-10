  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Full list of quarterfinal results, matches, scores, goalscorers

Naan Mudhalvan Scheme extended to cover students of class IX and above in Mayiladuthurai district

December 10, 2022 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

  The district administration has extended the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme to students from class IX in government and government aided schools.

 Under the scheme, inaugurated by Chief Minsiter M. K. Stalin a couple of months ago, Plus Two students were offered skill development training and academic/ career guidance by experts.

In Mayiladuthurai district, the scheme would be extended to cover students of class IX and above. The sessions will be handled by expert trainers, Revenue Divisional Officers, Sub Collector, Deputy Superintendents of Police and others, Collector R. Lalitha said in a press release. The sessions would be held in all government and government aided schools in the district till January 31, the release added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.