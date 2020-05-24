Tiruchirapalli

Naadhabrahmam honours mridangam makers

DIG of Police, Tiruchi, V. Balakrishnan honouring the instruments makers L. Arockiyasami and L. Soloman on Sunday.

DIG of Police, Tiruchi, V. Balakrishnan honouring the instruments makers L. Arockiyasami and L. Soloman on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: M_SRINATH

Honouring of musical instrument makers marked the 19th anniversary celebration of Naadhabrahmam, an organisation working for development of music and the arts, here on Sunday.

Mridangam makers, L. Arockiyasami and L. Soloman who are third generation professionals belonging to Ponmalaipatti were honoured with cash prizes, mementoes and a shawl each by V. Balakrishnan, DIG of Police, Tiruchi. The organisation also provided the instrument makers with provisions, earning the appreciation of the chief guest.

Presiding over the award function, the DIG said more such organisations should come forward to help musicians and artistes.

N. Subramanian, founder, Naadhabrahmam, said though the organisation had planned to honour 19 instrument makers, they were unable to do so due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Since personal distancing norm was followed, there were only five participants for the programme, including Meenakshi Subramanian, Trustee of Nadhabrahmam.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2020 8:23:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/naadhabrahmam-honours-mridangam-makers/article31665019.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY