Naadhabrahmam honours mridangam makers

Honouring of musical instrument makers marked the 19th anniversary celebration of Naadhabrahmam, an organisation working for development of music and the arts, here on Sunday.

Mridangam makers, L. Arockiyasami and L. Soloman who are third generation professionals belonging to Ponmalaipatti were honoured with cash prizes, mementoes and a shawl each by V. Balakrishnan, DIG of Police, Tiruchi. The organisation also provided the instrument makers with provisions, earning the appreciation of the chief guest.

Presiding over the award function, the DIG said more such organisations should come forward to help musicians and artistes.

N. Subramanian, founder, Naadhabrahmam, said though the organisation had planned to honour 19 instrument makers, they were unable to do so due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Since personal distancing norm was followed, there were only five participants for the programme, including Meenakshi Subramanian, Trustee of Nadhabrahmam.