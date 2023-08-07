ADVERTISEMENT

N. Kamini takes charge as new Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi City

August 07, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

N. Kamini | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

N. Kamini, a 2004-batch Indian Police Service officer, took charge as the 33rd Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi City, on Monday. Previously, she was the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Civil Supplies - CID.

Ms. Kamini, a native of Anthiyur in Erode district, joined Tamil Nadu Police Service in 1997 and served as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Salem and Virudhachalam Subdivision in Cuddalore district before being promoted to Additional SP, Narcotics Intelligence Bureau.

She was conferred IPS in 2004 and served in various positions including as Deputy Inspector General of Police in Ramanathapuram, Vellore, and Madurai ranges. She was promoted in 2022 and posted as IGP, Crime. She was awarded the Chief Minister’s Medal in 2017 and the President’s Police Medal in 2019 for meritorious service.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Kamini replaces, M. Sathiya Priya, who has been transferred and appointed as IGP, EOW, Chennai.

Ms. Kamini told The Hindu that she would focus on curbing crime against women and children, property crimes, drug trafficking, and illegal sale of lottery. “The number of surveillance cameras in the city would be increased to monitor and prevent crime,” she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US