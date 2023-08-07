HamberMenu
N. Kamini takes charge as new Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi City

August 07, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
N. Kamini

N. Kamini | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

N. Kamini, a 2004-batch Indian Police Service officer, took charge as the 33rd Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi City, on Monday. Previously, she was the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Civil Supplies - CID.

Ms. Kamini, a native of Anthiyur in Erode district, joined Tamil Nadu Police Service in 1997 and served as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Salem and Virudhachalam Subdivision in Cuddalore district before being promoted to Additional SP, Narcotics Intelligence Bureau.

She was conferred IPS in 2004 and served in various positions including as Deputy Inspector General of Police in Ramanathapuram, Vellore, and Madurai ranges. She was promoted in 2022 and posted as IGP, Crime. She was awarded the Chief Minister’s Medal in 2017 and the President’s Police Medal in 2019 for meritorious service.

Ms. Kamini replaces, M. Sathiya Priya, who has been transferred and appointed as IGP, EOW, Chennai.

Ms. Kamini told The Hindu that she would focus on curbing crime against women and children, property crimes, drug trafficking, and illegal sale of lottery. “The number of surveillance cameras in the city would be increased to monitor and prevent crime,” she added.

