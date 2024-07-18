GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mysore-Mayiladuthurai Express extended to Cuddalore Port Junction

The frequency of Mayiladuthurai-Tiruchi-Mayiladuthurai Express train (16833/34) has been increased from five days a week to daily service with 10 second class chair cars

Updated - July 18, 2024 05:55 pm IST

Published - July 18, 2024 05:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI/THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau
Rail users association say the extension of Mysore-Mayiladuthurai Express to Cuddalore will help people from Thanjavur, Papanasam, Kumbakonam, and Aduthurai travelling to Jipmer in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Railway Board has approved the extension of the Mayiladuthurai-Mysore-Mayiladuthurai Express (16231/16232) to Cuddalore Port Junction. 

The inaugural service of this train will be flagged off by L. Murugan , Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, through video conference from Mettupalayam on July 19. 

The inaugural service will run from Mayiladuthurai to Cuddalore Port at 10.55 a.m. on July 19 via Sirkazhi and Chidambaram. The regular service of the extended train Cuddalore Port–Mysuru–Cuddalore Port Express will be from July 19 from both ends. 

The train will leave Cuddalore Port at 3.40 p.m. and reach Chidambaram at 4.07 p.m.  It will leave Chidambaram at 4.08 p.m. and reach Sirkazhi at 4.23 p.m. It will leave Sirkazhi at 4.24 p.m. and reach Mayiladuthurai at 5.30 p.m. It will leave Mayiladuthurai at 5.55 p.m. 

The Mysuru-Cuddalore Port Express (16232) will leave Mayiladuthurai at 7 a.m. and reach Sirkazhi at 7.23 a.m. It will leave Sirkazhi at 7.24 a.m. and reach Chidambaram at 7.41 a.m. It will leave Chidambaram at 7.42 a.m. and reach Cuddalore Port Junction at 8.35 a.m.  There is no change in the stop or schedule of the train between Mysuru and Mayiladuthurai. There will be no changes in the coach composition, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said on Thursday. 

Daily train

The frequency of the Mayiladuthurai-Tiruchi-Mayiladuthurai Express has been increased from five days a week to daily service with effect from July 20. The trains will be operated with the revised numbers of 16833 (Mayiladuthurai-Tiruchi express) and 16834 (Tiruchi-Mayiladuthurai Express). It will be operated with 10 second class chair cars. There is no change in the existing timings and stops, the release added. 

Decision welcomed

The rail passengers associations have welcomed the extension of the service up to Cuddalore.

Office-bearers of the Thanjavur District Railway Users’ Association and the Papanasam Train Passengers’ Association said the extension of the train would be of immense help to those heading for the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research in Puducherry from Thanjavur, Papanasam, Kumbakonam, and Aduthurai on the mainline section of the Southern Railway network.

It would augment the public transport services for the commuters hailing from these places to Sirkazhi, Chidambaram, and Cuddalore during morning hours since the number of unreserved coaches has been increased to four recently by the Southern Railway.

The associations have also welcomed the increase in frequency with 10 second-class sitting coaches from July 19. Claiming that it would reduce the load on the services operated to Salem and Sengottah on Saturdays and Sundays, the associations said that operating the service from Villupuram to Tiruchi via the mainline section would be of immense help to commuters.

