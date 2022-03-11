My priority is to retrieve the image of ‘clean Tiruchi’, says Mayor

Mayor M. Anbazhagan, a five-time councillor, said he would strive to create civic infrastructure in Tiruchi on par with Chennai

At a time when the Tiruchi City Corporation has lined up a number of major infrastructure projects, including the much-awaited Integrated Bus Terminus at Panchapur on the Tiruchi-Madurai road, M. Anbazhagan, former Deputy Mayor and a five-time councillor, has assumed office as Mayor of Tiruchi.

The Mayor’s chamber at the Corporation office is flooded with a steady stream of party men and well-wishers with shawls, garlands and bouquets to greet him. Dealing with civic issues is nothing new for him: his long experience as a councillor since 1996 would definitely help him in discharging his responsibilities, he said, in an interview with The Hindu.

“I am working with the twin motto of retrieving our legacy as a ‘clean city’ and taking the city on par with Chennai, in terms of civic infrastructure. I think it is achievable under the guidance of Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru,” said Mr. Anbazhagan, confidently.

“Elected representatives are the backbone of any civic body. What I understand is that in the absence of elected representatives over the last five years, the authorities had taken many decisions, which failed to fulfil the aspirations of residents in many localities. I will take all councillors into [my] confidence so as to improve the services of the Corporation and implement schemes,” Mr. Anbazhagan said.

‘More conservancy workers needed’

He said that there was a strong need to double the number of conservancy workers for Tiruchi regain its position as one of the cleanest cities in the country. This would be done by filling vacant posts and employing as many self-help group members as possible. Depending upon the need, the Corporation would outsource garbage cleaning work, he said.

Stating that the Integrated Bus Terminus project was a dream of the people of Tiruchi, Mr. Anbazhagan said that it would bring about a major change in the image of the city as it had been planned as a model terminus in South India. Along with many other road infrastructure projects, the bus terminus would become a reality before the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

A complete re-look was needed to ramp up revenue collection under several heads. If only the Corporation had prudently utilised the ₹1,000 crore allotted under the Smart City Mission, the city would have gained an advantage. But several crores had been wasted by setting up parks at various places, he said.

Mr. Anbazhagan said that the bio-mining of the Ariyamangalam dump yard and the construction of phases II and III of the underground drainage scheme had been progressing at a snail’s pace. He would strive to expedite these projects too.