Muttam bridge link road in Mayiladuthurai still awaiting for allocation

Calls for sanction of funds to complete the long-pending 2-km link road from Muttam Bridge to Radhanallur Road have intensified. Despite proposals totalling ₹20 crores being submitted to the State government, the link road remains incomplete, forcing commuters to use the narrow Vakkaramari village road.

The Muttam Bridge, located in Manalmedu near Kattumannarkoil, acts as a vital connection. Built over the Kollidam, the bridge reduces the travel distance by 50 km between Kattumannarkoil and districts such as Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, and Nagapattinam, eliminating the need for a detour via Chidambaram.

“The absence of a proper link road on the Mayiladuthurai side has led to increased traffic through Vakkaramari village, causing frequent accidents and inconvenience to residents,” said social activist A. Appar Sundaram. “This situation defeats the bridge’s intended purpose of providing a safe and direct route for commuters.”

In 2010, during the DMK government, ₹43 crore were sanctioned through NABARD for the construction of the bridge. The project began in 2011 and was completed by October 2014. Although vehicles began using the bridge, the crucial link road remains unfinished.

Officials are expecting a fund allocation soon to finally complete the much-needed link road and enhance connectivity in the region.

