GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Muttam bridge link road in Mayiladuthurai still awaiting for allocation

Published - September 17, 2024 06:13 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Muttam bridge in Manalmedu in Mayiladuthurai

Muttam bridge in Manalmedu in Mayiladuthurai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Calls for sanction of funds to complete the long-pending 2-km link road from Muttam Bridge to Radhanallur Road have intensified. Despite proposals totalling ₹20 crores being submitted to the State government, the link road remains incomplete, forcing commuters to use the narrow Vakkaramari village road.

The Muttam Bridge, located in Manalmedu near Kattumannarkoil, acts as a vital connection. Built over the Kollidam, the bridge reduces the travel distance by 50 km between Kattumannarkoil and districts such as Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, and Nagapattinam, eliminating the need for a detour via Chidambaram.

“The absence of a proper link road on the Mayiladuthurai side has led to increased traffic through Vakkaramari village, causing frequent accidents and inconvenience to residents,” said social activist A. Appar Sundaram. “This situation defeats the bridge’s intended purpose of providing a safe and direct route for commuters.”

In 2010, during the DMK government, ₹43 crore were sanctioned through NABARD for the construction of the bridge. The project began in 2011 and was completed by October 2014. Although vehicles began using the bridge, the crucial link road remains unfinished.

Officials are expecting a fund allocation soon to finally complete the much-needed link road and enhance connectivity in the region.

Published - September 17, 2024 06:13 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.