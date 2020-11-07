Mutharaiyar panel plea to CM

Mutharaiyar Joint Action Committee has requested the Chief Minister to conduct socio-economic household demographic survey of Denotified Tribes (DNT) expeditiously and accurately before December 31 as directed by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
A resolution to this effect was adopted at the committee meeting ere recently. The committee also requested the Chief Minister to constitute Valayar (including Ambalakkarar and Servai) Reclamation Board immediately as recommended by the First Backward Classes Commission in 1970.
It also requested the Chief Minister not to implement internal reservation on the basis of Second Backward Classes Commission Caste Census Report as it mentioned the Mutharaiyar population as just 15 lakhs and the report was not accepted by majority of the commission members, a press release from committee coordinator S. Paneerselvam said.
