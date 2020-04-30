Muslims unperturbed over prayers at home

Social distancing and self-isolation have become order of the day for Muslims who have been observing Ramzan, the month of dawn-to-dusk fasting, from this week.

For the first time in recent history, the Saudi Arabian government has closed down Al Masjid Al Haram (The Great Mosque) in Mecca and Al Masjid an-Nabawi (The Prophet’s Mosque) in Madina, considered to be Islam’s holiest sites, for Ramzan, as part of its efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In south India, making and distribution of ‘nonbu kanji’ (rice gruel) for the fast-breaking meal (Iftar) through mosques has ceased. While the act of prayer hasn’t been affected, the community spirit that mosques foster during the holy month may be missing this year. Even so, people are determined to make the best of situation.

“Muslims are facing Ramzan at the time of pandemic. But we hope everything will go smoothly as usual,” Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, the Prince of Arcot, who is based in Chennai, told The Hindu. “I’d advise my Muslim brethren to avoid going to the mosque for prayers. There should not be any congregation at all, whether for Iftar or for Taraweeh (special prayers). It is part of the sayings of Prophet Muhammad, (peace be upon him), that during medical emergencies and inclement weather, one should not go to the mosque for prayers,” he said adding that people should stay at a safe distance this year while conveying their festive wishes to one another rather than embracing or shaking hands as is commonly done.

“The closure of mosques has made many families gather for prayers at home. Having Iftar with one’s family members is more peaceful and blessed,” said K Syed Jafar, general secretary of the Muslim Literary Society (MLS), a community philanthropic organisation in Tiruchi.

With its emphasis on abstinence, Ramzan, which is ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, has always been about self-restraint and introspection.

“The lockdown may be a blessing in disguise – one will be more focused on prayers and less distracted by Iftar parties and shopping,” said Fathima Sulaiman, a homemaker based out of Chennai, who is visiting her hometown, Tiruchi.

“The meals may not be as sumptuous and varied as during previous years, but it is an opportunity for me to spend time with my extended family of 15 members. Children have not had this experience of regular family dinners and bonding earlier,” she added.

While many Islamic scholars abroad have announced schedules for app-based sermons throughout Ramzan, this is currently unavailable in India.

“There will be no prayers in mosques, but there is no plan to shift sermons online,” said Moulvi Abdul Rahim, Tiruchi district secretary of Tamil Nadu Jamathul Ulama Sabai (a council of Islamic scholars).

Scaling back and reconstructing life’s timetable may not be impossible, said homemaker Fathima.

“This Ramzan may be a chance to rediscover ourselves, bond better with our families, chat with old friends to rekindle past memories and do all those small things, which we wanted to do but lacked the time.”