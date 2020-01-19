Tiruchirapalli

Muslim outifts, Jamaath Federation condemn murder of SI Wilson

The murder of Sub-Inspector Nelson in Kanyakumari district recently was condemned at a meeting organised by Muslim organisations and Jamaath Federation near Madukkur Dargah Ground at Madukkur on Friday.

Participants of the meeting including State general secretary of Manithaneya Jananayaka Katchi and Nagappatinam MLA M. Thamimun Ansari, State general secretary, SDPI, Nizam Mohaideen, Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam orator Palani Farooq, State Coordinator, May 17 Movement Thirumurugan Gandhi, Thamizh Viduthalaipuli Katchi representative Kudanthai Arasan and Congress spokesperson Tiruchi Velusamy said such inhumane acts could not be encouraged. They urged the State police to arrest the culprits and ensure that they were punished. They also alleged that the law enforcing machinery in the country had become an arm of `fascist’ BJP government citing the attack on the students of Jamia Milia University, Aligarh University and JNU by the members of Akil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

Demand for withdrawal of CAA, NRC and NPR were made at the meeting.

