Muslim outfit to support DMK-led front

22 March 2021 18:30 IST

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, has decided to extend its support to the DMK-led alliance in the coming election.

Disclosing this to reporters here, its State secretary S.N. Sikandar said members belonging to the secular alliance headed by DMK approached the outfit seeking its support. They also promised to implement the demands placed by the Jamaat. Based on the decision taken at the State executive committee meeting, the outfit would support the DMK-led front, he said.

The minority community was clear as to who should not come to power and the electorate would teach a befitting lesson to AIADMK for aligning with BJP. The AIADMK government was implementing the schemes of the Centre, including NEET, without showing any minor opposition to them. Hence, it was essential to strengthen the hands of the DMK-led front, he added.

