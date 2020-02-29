Muslim outfit holds demo

The Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamat on Saturday organised demonstrations in the district against implementation of the Citizen (Amendment) Act.
TNTJ members, who assembled at venues in their localities, raised slogans demanding repeal of CAA and shelving of NPR and NRC proposals. They also urged the State government to pass a resolution in the Assembly in this regard.
They raised slogans condemning violent incidents in New Delhi.
The demonstrations were held in Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Thiruvidaimaruthur, Nadukadai, Vallam, Thirukattupalli, Orathanadu, Pattukottai, Peravurani, Adhiramapattinam, Madukkur and other areas of the district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.