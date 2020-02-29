Tiruchirapalli

Muslim outfit holds demo

The Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamat on Saturday organised demonstrations in the district against implementation of the Citizen (Amendment) Act.

TNTJ members, who assembled at venues in their localities, raised slogans demanding repeal of CAA and shelving of NPR and NRC proposals. They also urged the State government to pass a resolution in the Assembly in this regard.

They raised slogans condemning violent incidents in New Delhi.

The demonstrations were held in Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Thiruvidaimaruthur, Nadukadai, Vallam, Thirukattupalli, Orathanadu, Pattukottai, Peravurani, Adhiramapattinam, Madukkur and other areas of the district.

