Muslim organisations hold anti-CAA demonstrations in delta districts

Members of various Muslim outfits on Saturday blocked traffic on Madurai Road and Gandhi Market Road at Palakkarai in the heart of the city condemning the police action on anti-CAA protesters at Washermenpet in Chennai on Friday.

When they began to assemble at Palakkarai in the morning, police asked them not to disturb vehicular movement. Though they relented for a while and gathered on Sub Jail Road, they then blocked the entire road at Palakarai.

They raised slogans against the Central government for enacting what they described as an oppressive Act.

They also blamed the ruling AIADMK government for supporting the CAA in Parliament. They indulged in sloganeering against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Traffic on Madurai Road was thrown out of gear for more than two hours on Saturday due to the protest. Buses bound for Chathiram Bus Stand were diverted via Bheema Nagar. It caused traffic snarls at various parts of the city. Several shops and business establishments run by Muslims were closed in view of the protest.

Condemning the attack on protesters at Washermenpet, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M.H. Jawahirullah said several persons, mostly women, had sustained injuries. The attack on peaceful protesters could not be accepted. The high-handedness of the police could in no way dilute the spirited and spontaneous protests of the people.

The Chief Minister should take action on police officers responsible for the attack, he added.

Tiruvarur

Demonstrations by anti-CAA protesters that began on Friday night continued on Saturday in major towns of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts.

In Tiruvarur district, police detained over 1,000 persons assembled in groups on thoroughfares in Tiruvarur town and Muthupettai to express protest against police action on a crowd of protesters at Washermenpet in Chennai.

The protesters were detained for holding demonstrations without prior permission and causing hindrance to public movement, police sources said.

Similar demonstrations were held at various places in the district on Saturday also.

Thanjavur

In Thanjavur district, a demonstration condemning the ‘attack’ on anti-CAA demonstrators were held on Friday and Saturday at Papanasam, Nadukadai, Pandaravadai, Chakrapalli and other areas where Muslims lived in large numbers, police said.