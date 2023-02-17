Musiri police station bags Home Ministry’s best station award in T.N.

February 17, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has declared the Musiri Police Station in Tiruchi district as the best police station in Tamil Nadu in the annual Ranking of Police Stations for 2022.

As a part of the regular annual survey, a team of officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs visited many police stations across the country in August-September last year to assess their performance.

The team assessed various parameters such as crime prevention and proactive measures, action towards crime against women and children, conviction and disposal rate, receiving petitions from the public, infrastructure and approachability of the police station, and citizen feedback.

Based on the assessment, the Aska police station in the Ganjam district of Odisha bagged the first position in the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave away the awards to the top three best police stations in India during the inaugural ceremony of the 57th Directors General of Police and Inspectors General of Police Conference in New Delhi on January 20.

In Tamil Nadu, the Musiri Police Station in Tiruchi district was declared the best performing police station by the Home Ministry. On Thursday, Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu presented the Certificate of Excellence signed by Mr. Amit Shah and Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, along with a cash reward of ₹ 5,000 to the Musiri Police Inspector G. Senthil Kumar, Sub-Inspector D. Nagaraj, and constables.

Expressing happiness on receiving the award, Mr. Senthil Kumar said it is a recognition of the teamwork of all the police personnel attached to the station along with guidance from senior officials of the police department.

Nearly 20 villages and 56 hamlets fall under the jurisdiction of the Musiri police station attached to the Tiruchi district (rural) police. Mr. Senthil said steps were under way to improve the performance in the upcoming years to reach the top spot in the country.