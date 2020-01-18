Musical tribute paid to Thyagaraja

A musical tribute was paid to saint composer Thyagaraja at a function organised by Sri Thyagabrahma Sabha here on Saturday.

Sadguru Sri Thyagaraja Swamigal Aradhana began with a song in praise of Lord Ganesha and followed by pancharatna kritis — Jagadanandakaraka, Dudukugala, Sadhinchene, Kana Kana Ruchira and Endaro Mahanubhavulu — composed by Sri Tyagaraja Swamigal.

Supporting artistes such as violinists, mridhangam, ghatam and other instrument players stole the show with their performance though vocalists, most of them non-professional musicians such as Savithri Gopal, rendered the kritis from their heart.

Budding Carnatic musicians also took part in the event and rendered songs along with seniors. The audience also joined the musicians in singing the kritis. The pancharatna kriti rendering event was coordinated by ‘Thiruvaiyaru Brothers’ S. Narasimhan and S.Venkatesan.

After conclusion of the aradhana, a special music programme by vocalist, Abilash Giri Prasad of Chennai, supported by R. Ambika Prasad of Pudukottai in violin, G. Sankarasubramanian of Thanjavur in mridhangam and S. Solaimalai of Pudukottai in ghatam was held in the same venue.