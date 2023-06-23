Mushrooming of roadside eateries raises concern

June 23, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - TIRUCHI

The mushrooming of unhygienic road side eateries has raised concerns of food safety and health among the people in Tiruchi.

Though the city is known for some of its popular roadside eateries, it has grown in recent months. Until recently, the unemployed youngsters chose to set up makeshift roadside eateries in the areas identified for potential business. A section of them would carry out their business on push carts. They usually assemble either in the morning or in the evening to dish out hot food items. They would go home after disassembling the arrangements.

However, it is observed that a few unemployed youth have set up roadside eateries at various places in the city. They run a chain of roadside food stalls by employing people. The modus operandi is that they would have a common kitchen as a place to cook various items. They would subsequently transport the food items to the usual places, where they run roadside eateries. After the end of business hours, the vehicle would arrive to transport vessels and other utensils to the common kitchen. While some roadside eateries transact only in the night hours, there are people, who transact business to cash in on the demand during lunch hours.

Noticing this business model of running chain of roadside eateries, it is said that several others have copied this model and began transacting business in different parts of the city.

“It is understandable that unemployed youth set up roadside food stalls. At the same time, they should adhere to the food safety rules. They should not hinder the traffic. But I have a different opinion on the remotely operated chain of roadside food stalls. No one should be allowed to have more than one roadside food stall,” says Janardhanan of Bheema Nagar.

What is causing concern to the people is that except for a few most of the roadside eateries transact business in unhygienic environment. Almost all roadside eateries on the road opposite to State Bank of India’s main branch at Cantonment run the shop on the platform of open drainages.

“I do not afford to dine at organised restaurants as I need to shell out at least ₹100 for two idlis and dosa. Hence, I visit roadside eateries occasionally. But, I have to compromise on hygiene. They cook very close to open drains. Officials do not bother to ensure the roadside eateries to ensure at least basic hygienic standards,” says M. Anbarasan of Palakkarai, a daily wage labourer.

