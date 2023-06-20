ADVERTISEMENT

Museum, library form part of ‘Kalaignar Kottam’

June 20, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Kalaignar Kottam in Tiruvarur. | Photo Credit: R. Vengadesh

“Kalaignar Kottam,” a massive structure built as a memorial of the late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in Tiruvarur, includes a museum tracing the life and events of the leader.

Constructed by the Dayalu Ammal Charitable Trust at a place where Karunanidhi had spent his childhood and formative years, the memorial houses a “Kalaignar Museum,” “Muthuvelar Noolagam” (library) and two marriage halls constructed at a cost of ₹ 12 crore on the land bought from an individual by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his sister Selvi after the demise of their father. It also has a selfie-point.

While the “Kalaignar Museum” on the ground floor consists of photographs/portraits of important events taken place in the life of the leader, the museum on the first floor houses a mini-theatre where short films on the life and works of the “Muthamizh Arignar” would be played.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The “Muthuvelar Noolagam”, the library which was inaugurated by the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, houses books on Dravidian movement and the literary works of the Dravidian leader.

The “Kalaignar Kottam” would be thrown open for public viewing from June 21, according to sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US