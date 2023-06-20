Museum, library form part of ‘Kalaignar Kottam’

June 20, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

“Kalaignar Kottam,” a massive structure built as a memorial of the late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in Tiruvarur, includes a museum tracing the life and events of the leader.

Constructed by the Dayalu Ammal Charitable Trust at a place where Karunanidhi had spent his childhood and formative years, the memorial houses a “Kalaignar Museum,” “Muthuvelar Noolagam” (library) and two marriage halls constructed at a cost of ₹ 12 crore on the land bought from an individual by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his sister Selvi after the demise of their father. It also has a selfie-point.

While the “Kalaignar Museum” on the ground floor consists of photographs/portraits of important events taken place in the life of the leader, the museum on the first floor houses a mini-theatre where short films on the life and works of the “Muthamizh Arignar” would be played.

The “Muthuvelar Noolagam”, the library which was inaugurated by the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, houses books on Dravidian movement and the literary works of the Dravidian leader.

The “Kalaignar Kottam” would be thrown open for public viewing from June 21, according to sources.