Museum declared open

January 14, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday declared open the Thanjavur Old District Collectorate building which has been converted as a museum under the Smart City Project.

The old building in which the Collectorate functioned on Court Road here earlier has been renovated at a cost of ₹9.40 crore of which ₹8.40 crore was drawn from the Union Government Smart City Project allocation for the Thanjavur Corporation domain and the remaining amount was drawn from the District Administration Fund.

A two-acre open land at the campus has also been converted as an aviary housing rare bird species brought from around 20 countries. While the entry fee for adults and children to visit the museum has been fixed at $20 and ₹10, respectively, a flat rate of ₹200 per person has been fixed as the entry fee for the aviary enclosure and ₹75 per person for watching the screening of films at the 7D theatre set up in the campus, according to an official release.

