Murugan writes to EAM on fishermen detention in Sri Lanka

15 October 2021 22:49 IST

CHENNAI

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L.Murugan on Friday wrote to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar seeking his intervention in securing the release of 23 fishermen from Nagapattinam, Karaikal and Mayiladuthurai who were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy.

Mr. Murugan received a memorandum from representatives of 66 fishermen villages from these three places.

A press release said Mr. Murugan reportedly assured them of all possible help to secure the release of the fishermen.