Murugan demands NIA probe into attack at Raj Bhavan

He hits out at the DMK government over the “complete breakdown of law and order in Tamil Nadu”

October 28, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan has sought a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the attack at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai by a history-sheeter, who hurled a Molotov cocktail at the main entrance of the premises, on Wednesday.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday on the sidelines of a Rozgar Mela organised by Southern Railway, Tiruchi Division, Mr. Murugan termed the incident “an attack on the Constitution.” The ruling DMK government has failed to maintain law and order in the State, he said, adding: “As a result of the complete breakdown of law and order, ganja has proliferated at the school-level. When the Governor, a Constitutional authority, is facing a serious threat, we can’t even imagine what level of safety and security the common man has.”

He further said: “Activities of anti-nationals are on the rise in the State. The recent incident at the Raj Bhavan should be taken seriously and a probe by the NIA is necessary to find out those behind it.”

Team to file report

A four-member delegation of the BJP, which aims at studying the “brutal and irrational behaviour” of the State government towards its cadre in Tamil Nadu, would conduct a detailed inquiry and submit its report to the party’s national leadership, he added.

Earlier, after handing over appointment letters to 125 candidates at the Mela, Mr. Murugan said the BJP government was committed to fulfilling its promise to providing employment for 10 lakh youths. Since October last year, over nine lakh appointment letters have been distributed through Rozgar Melas across the country, he added.

