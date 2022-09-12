Murdered activist’s family refuses to accept body

Talks fail to break deadlock over demand for ₹1 crore as compensation

Special CorrespondentC. Jaisankar KARUR
September 12, 2022 21:28 IST

The family members of R. Jaganathan of Kalipalayam, who was killed after being run over by a truck, allegedly for exposing the functioning of illegal stone quarries in Karur district, refused to accept his body for the second day on Monday.

Talks initiated by the police and revenue authorities with the family and a group of social activists failed to break the deadlock.

Demanding a compensation of ₹1 crore to the family of the victim, a group of social activists staged a protest in front of the Government Medical College Hospital, where Jaganathan’s body had been kept after the completion of a post-mortem on Sunday.

Led by R.S. Mugilan, convenor, Tamil Nadu Environment Protection Movement, and P. Gunasekaran, general secretary, Samaniya Makkal Katchi, the activists held a condolence meeting in front of the mortuary, where the speakers recollected the role of Jaganathan in exposing the exploitation of natural resources by stone and sand quarries.

The protesters told the police they would accept the body of the victim only after the State government announced a financial relief of ₹1 crore to his family. They also demanded a government job for a member of the victim’s family.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Condemning the murder, cadre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a demonstration at K. Paramathi on Monday. M. Jyotibasu, district secretary, and senior functionaries of the party took part.

