Tension grips Thiruthuraipoondi

TIRUVARUR

10 July 2021 19:13 IST

The situation remains tense in and around Thiruthuraipoondi following the murder of an office-bearer of a political party on Friday.

Rajini Pandian, district secretary, Valarum Thamizhagam Katchi, was allegedly hacked to death by an armed gang at Vadasangethi near Thiruthuraipoondi. He was rushed to the Government Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries. His relatives and party workers gathered at the hospital and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

It is learnt that there was previous enmity between Rajini Pandian and a group of people belonging to another caste. On Friday, a quarrel broke out between Rajini Pandian’s supporter and another person. A complaint was lodged by Rajini Pandian’s supporter in this regard with the police later. Police said the opposite group might have attacked Rajini Pandian with lethal weapons. The police have taken into custody two persons from Edaiyur Sangethi.

Advertising

Advertising

In the meantime, supporters of Rajini Pandian attacked the owner of a motorcycle workshop located near the Government Hospital on the presumption that he was spying for the other caste members who have committed the crime. As the knife injuries on him were severe in nature he was shifted to the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital.

Police pickets were posted at several areas to prevent the escalation of the incidents into a caste clash.