College girl murdered

The police here have arrested S. Suresh, 28, on the charge of murdering his close relative, P. Logapriya, 20, a first year PG student in commerce in her house at Pon Nagar here, on Tuesday. The police recovered a gold chain weighing nine grams from the accused who had reportedly robbed it from the victim after allegedly killing her. A scooter belonging to the victim which Suresh had allegedly taken away with him after committing the crime was recovered.

The girl was found murdered with multiple injuries on her body by her mother Sivakami employed in Tangedco after the latter returned from work in the evening.

Suresh, who is married and has two children, had come to Logapriya’s house on Tuesday after her mother left for work. After having food, Suresh allegedly attacked the girl with a knife and strangulated her to death. He was under pressure to repay debts taken by his wife.

The video images generated from the closed circuit television unit cameras enabled the police in narrowing down on Suresh.

The Ganesh Nagar police have registered a case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery).