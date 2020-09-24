Tiruchirapalli

Aged woman, daughter found murdered

Kalaiselvi aged around 55 years and her daughter Pavithra (26) were found stabbed to death in their house at Periyamilaguparai here on Thursday.

The police suspect the role of Pavithra’s husband Ulaganathan as the latter had left the house along with his one-and-half-year-old daughter on Wednesday night after bolting it from outside. Ulaganathan’s mother who resides at Perambalur kept calling her daughter-in-law on the mobile phone and her son. As there was no response from them, the woman is said to have contacted a neighbour following which the crime came to light. The whereabouts of Ulaganathan and his daughter are not known immediately. The Sessions Court police are investigating.

