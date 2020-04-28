Man murdered

A gang of three murdered J. Chandramohan, 38, a resident of Bhagawathi Amman Koil Street in Srirangam, against whom murder and other cases were pending, on the road overbridge at Srirangam on Tuesday.

It triggered tension in the locality. The victim had recently come out on bail in an assault case. He was riding a scooter with his two-and-half-year-old daughter in the front towards Srirangam from Tiruvanaikoil when the gang, travelling in a car, came in the opposite direction and dashed against the scooter.

Chandramohan and his daughter fell down from the vehicle. The gang came out of their car and hacked him to death. The assailants took the severed head of the victim along with them in the car and surrendered at the police station. The victim’s daughter suffered minor injury.

The police conducted enquiries with the surrendered accused -- M. Saravanan, 35, his brother M. Suresh, 30, and their close relative A. Selvam, 25.

Sources said Saravanan was being allegedly threatened by Chandramohan when the two attended trial in connection with separate cases prompting the former to eliminate the rowdy. The police also arrested Vijay Anand and Prakash who had tipped the gang about the movement of Chandramohan.