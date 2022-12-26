ADVERTISEMENT

Murder cases witness decline in Tiruchi district

December 26, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Family/ personal issue, drunken brawl, wordy quarrel are among the causes for several of the murders reported this year

R Rajaram

The total number of murder cases reported in the jurisdiction of Tiruchi Rural Police has witnessed a decline so far in the current year as compared to the previous three years.

The killing of a 23-year-old murder case accused at Kilikoodu near here allegedly by an armed trio a couple of days has taken the number of murder cases reported in Tiruchi Rural Police limits till now to 33 this year.  The murder in the late hours of Saturday is suspected to be a case of revenge killing due to previous enmity and is now under investigation by the Kollidam Police. 

Police statistics reveal that the number of murder cases reported in the 30 police stations in the rural police limits during 2019 (January 1 to December 31 ) was 51. It came down to 43 in 2020. The total number of murders reported in 2021 was 44.  Law enforcers have broadly categorised the motive behind the murders under various heads such as family dispute / personal issue, drunken brawl / wordy quarrel, revenge murder, caste related murder, communal murder (religious based) and “others”. 

The motive attributed in respect of murder cases reported so far in the current year reveals that family / personal issues were the cause behind eight murders. Seven other murders were due to drunken brawls or wordy quarrels.  Sixteen other murders were committed due to “other” causes, according to police statistics.

Besides these, there was one case of a murder of a rowdy element. Police sources say the “other” causes behind murders also include the crime committed due sudden provocation. 

Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, Sujit Kumar said he was reviewing every week the investigations into murder and murder for gain cases reported in Tiruchi Rural Police jurisdiction. The progress in each case and those in which chargesheet had been filed were reviewed.  Besides, urder cases which come up for hearing in the courts were also taken up for review, he added.

Instructions had been given to the investigators to file the chargesheet within the stipulated time frame.  Investigators have been told to include scientific, forensic and digital evidences as part of the investigation to ensure conviction for the accused.

