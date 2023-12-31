Murder cases decline in Thanjavur district in 2023

December 31, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The number of murder cases reported in Thanjavur district has reduced in 2023 as compared to the previous years due to continuous crime prevention measures.

The number of murder cases reported in Thanjavur district in 2023 was 51, which was 23% lower than the previous year. As many as 70 offenders had been detained under the Goondas Act and 263 history sheeters had been arrested and lodged in the prison.

Conviction had been obtained through courts for 33 persons involved in murders, including 11 history sheeters, in 2023. The number of murder cases had substantially come down in Pattukottai, Thanjavur Town and Kumbakonam sub-divisions in Thanjavur district, a police press release said.

