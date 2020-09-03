Murder case accused surrender

03 September 2020 21:22 IST

Four accused who were allegedly involved in a murder case in Ramanathapuram district recently surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate court at Lalgudi in the district on Wednesday.

Police gave their names as N. Sheikh Abdullah, S. Sadam Hussain H. Kasim Rahman and A. Mohammed Ajeez all hailing from Ramanathapuram district. The four were allegedly involved in the murder of Arun Prakash at Kenikkarai police station limits in Ramanathapuram district on August 31 apparently due to previous motive. The four were remanded up to September 4 by the Judicial Magistrate, Lalgudi, the sources added.

Advertising

Advertising