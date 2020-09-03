Tiruchirapalli

Murder case accused surrender

Four accused who were allegedly involved in a murder case in Ramanathapuram district recently surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate court at Lalgudi in the district on Wednesday.

Police gave their names as N. Sheikh Abdullah, S. Sadam Hussain H. Kasim Rahman and A. Mohammed Ajeez all hailing from Ramanathapuram district. The four were allegedly involved in the murder of Arun Prakash at Kenikkarai police station limits in Ramanathapuram district on August 31 apparently due to previous motive. The four were remanded up to September 4 by the Judicial Magistrate, Lalgudi, the sources added.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 3, 2020 9:22:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/murder-case-accused-surrender/article32516613.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story