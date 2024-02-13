GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Murder case accused murdered

February 13, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Sathishkumar, 27, of Kamatchipuram near Reddypalayam was hacked to death by a gang in the vicinity of Thanjavur Medical College here on Tuesday.

According to police, the deceased was arrested in connection with the murder of Manikandan of Reddypalayam in March 2021 and was out on bail. He went to the hospital on Tuesday to visit his friend, who was admitted for treatment to an injury suffered in a road accident.

While he was at the hospital, friends of Manikandan came to the hospital and asked Sathishkumar to accompany them to have a cup of tea at a shop located on Medical College Road near the hospital.

A few minutes later, Sathishkumar’s friends came to know that he was attacked by the gang with lethal weapons. Subsequently, they brought him inside the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, police said.

