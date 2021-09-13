Murder case accused hacked to death

A 21-year-old youth, named as an accused in a murder case, was hacked to death here early on Monday.

Police gave the name of the deceased as K. Nishanth of Kalyanasundarapuram.

Police sources said Nishanth died on the spot after being attacked by unidentified persons with aruval inside a public toilet near Thennur road over bridge. The body was sent to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for postmortem.

Nishanth was named as an accused in the murder of Vijay alias 'Vazhakkai' Vijay in Thillai Nagar police station limits here last year. Police suspect that his murder was an act of revenge. Gandhi Market police are investigating.