Murder case accused hacked to death in Thanjavur

Sriram, 22, of Kalimedu near Thanjavur was hacked to death by a gang on Monday night in Thanjavur.

According to the police, Sriram was an accused in a murder case registered at the Vallam police station in 2022. He was working at a soft drinks parlour on the Medical College Road, Thanjavur. On Monday night, a group barged into the parlour and attacked him with weapons and fled the spot. Sriram died of injuries on the spot, the police said. The Medical College Police have registered a case and are investigating.