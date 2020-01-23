Tiruchirapalli

Murder case accused done to death

more-in

A murder case accused was hacked to death in broad daylight by an unidentified armed gang at Woraiyur here on Thursday.

D. Pughazendhi, 28, out on conditional bail in a murder case booked against him, was on his way to Woraiyur police station to sign the register when the gang struck.

Police sources said the gang members intercepted him on Periya Chetti Street and attacked him with sharp weapons, killing him on the spot, and fled.

Woraiyur Police conducted inquiry at the crime scene and sent the body to Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Pughazendhi, who was a resident of Minappan Street in Woraiyur, was named second accused in a murder case booked against him in Woraiyur police station in September last.

Police suspect that Pughazendhi’s murder was in retaliation to the killing in which he was alleged to have been involved.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2020 7:09:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/murder-case-accused-done-to-death/article30634780.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY