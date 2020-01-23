Murder case accused done to death

A murder case accused was hacked to death in broad daylight by an unidentified armed gang at Woraiyur here on Thursday.

D. Pughazendhi, 28, out on conditional bail in a murder case booked against him, was on his way to Woraiyur police station to sign the register when the gang struck.

Police sources said the gang members intercepted him on Periya Chetti Street and attacked him with sharp weapons, killing him on the spot, and fled.

Woraiyur Police conducted inquiry at the crime scene and sent the body to Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Pughazendhi, who was a resident of Minappan Street in Woraiyur, was named second accused in a murder case booked against him in Woraiyur police station in September last.

Police suspect that Pughazendhi’s murder was in retaliation to the killing in which he was alleged to have been involved.