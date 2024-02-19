Murder accused waylaid hacked to death in Karur

February 19, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KARUR

A 44-year-old murder case accused was hacked to death on Monday while he was returning to Madurai on a two-wheeler with his relative after attending a court hearing here. The police identified the victim as Ramar of Anuppanadi in Madurai. Police sources said Ramar had come to attend the court hearing in Karur in connection with the murder case booked against him in Madurai. A group intercepted his vehicle and murdered Ramar at Therappadi diversion near Aravakurichi. The Aravakurichi police are investigating.