GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Murder accused injured while fleeing the police in Mannargudi

Published - August 26, 2024 06:49 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Madhavan, 24, of Padagacheri, Valangaiman, a history-sheeter, was injured when he attempted to evade arrest at Aalangadu near Mannargudi.

According to the police, Madhavan was involved in three murders and nine criminal cases investigated by the Valangaiman police and an arrest warrant was pending against him. As the Valangaiman police received information that Madhavan was in Mannargudi, they spotted him near the overbridge at Aalangadu two days ago.

When the police tried to nab him, he jumped from the flyover injuring his right hand and left leg. He was rushed to the Government District Headquarters Hospital, Mannargudi, the police said.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.