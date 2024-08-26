Murder accused injured while fleeing the police in Mannargudi

Madhavan, 24, of Padagacheri, Valangaiman, a history-sheeter, was injured when he attempted to evade arrest at Aalangadu near Mannargudi.

According to the police, Madhavan was involved in three murders and nine criminal cases investigated by the Valangaiman police and an arrest warrant was pending against him. As the Valangaiman police received information that Madhavan was in Mannargudi, they spotted him near the overbridge at Aalangadu two days ago.

When the police tried to nab him, he jumped from the flyover injuring his right hand and left leg. He was rushed to the Government District Headquarters Hospital, Mannargudi, the police said.