Murder accused hacked to death

Virudhunagar
A 37-year-old murder case accused K. Manikandan was hacked to death at Kulasekaranallur under Tiruchuli police station limits on Wednesday.
The police said that Manikandan, a resident of Panangadi in Madurai district, was riding on a two wheeler when four persons, who had followed him on two motorbikes, intercepted him and indiscriminately attacked him with sharp weapons. Manikandan was killed on the spot at around 11.15 a.m.
The police said that Manikandan was the prime accused in the murder of M. Aravind,17, who was killed in Uranganpatti under Karuppayoorani police station limits in 2018. The Tiruchuli police are on the lookout for the assailants.
