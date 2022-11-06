Tiruchirapalli

Municipality to confiscate straying animals

Nagapattinam Municipality has warned owners of cattle, goats and horses that straying animals causing hindrance to the public will be confiscated. The owners will be fined ₹5,000 and the animals will be handed over to ‘goshalas’.


