Nagapattinam Municipality has warned owners of cattle, goats and horses that straying animals causing hindrance to the public will be confiscated. The owners will be fined ₹5,000 and the animals will be handed over to ‘goshalas’.
Municipality to confiscate straying animals
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.