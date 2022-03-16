Municipality seals shops

Pattukottai Municipal officials on Wednesday sealed eight shops leased out by the civic body as the lessees failed to comply with the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court’s order to remit the arrears before challenging the hike in lease amount effected by the civic body in 2017.

According to the Municipal sources, the civic body owns 99 shop, including 56 on the New Bus Stand premises, and leased them out. In 2017, a Rent/Lease Revision Committee formed by the State government effected a hike in the rent/lease.

While most of the tenants accepted the revised rent/lease amount, 10 of them approached the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court challenging the hike. However, the Court directed them to comply with the civic body’s decision and then to seek the remedy.

The tenants were given time till March 15 to remit the outstanding rent/lease amounts by the Municipality. While two out of the 10 lessees remitted the outstanding amount before March 15, the remaining failed to do so.

Hence, the Municipal officials sealed the shops taken on lease by those who challenged the revision at the Court but failed to comply with the Court direction, the sources added.