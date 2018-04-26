Municipality launches solid waste processing project

The Vedaraynam Municipality on Wednesday initiated work on Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Management project at an investment of ₹ 2.99 crore.
To be implemented jointly by the municipality and the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, the project would create a capacity to process six tonnes of garbage daily. Four tonnes of organic manure had been planned.
State Textiles Minister O.S. Manian laid the foundation in the presence of Sub-Collector of Vedaranyam K.P. Karthikeyan, Commissioner of Vedaranyam Municipality Ravichandran and other senior officials.
The Minister also initiated another project involving expenditure of ₹2 crore for construction of living quarters for sanitary workers under the Infrastructure Gap Filling Fund.
