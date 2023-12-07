ADVERTISEMENT

Municipal Revenue Inspector arrested on bribery charges

December 07, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption arrested a Municipal Revenue Inspector on charges of demanding and accepting bribe for issuing a completion certificate.

According to DVAC sources, the complainant, Sarbhudeen, 60, of Pothakkudi in Mannargudi Municipal domain constructed a commercial complex and applied for a completion certificate from the Municipality to apply for electricity connection.

For issuing the certificate, the MRI, Dhanabal, 55, demanded ₹6,000 from the complainant. Aggrieved by the demand, Sarbhudeen lodged a complaint with the DVAC.

The official was arrested after he accepted the chemical-coated currencies on Thursday. Similarly, the DVAC personnel have arrested Anand, working as a gang man in the Electricity Board at Koothanallur for demanding ₹2,000 from Amir Ali of Athikadai for providing electricity connection to his house.

