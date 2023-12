December 05, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

Forty-eight employees, including officials, from four municipalities been sent to Chennai to assist the Greater Chennai Corporation in the cyclone relief exercise.

According to official sources, the officials and the sanitary workers from Tiruvarur, Mannargudi, Thiruthuraipoondi and Koothanallur municipalities were drawn for the cyclone relief work and they left for Chennai in a chartered bus on Monday.

