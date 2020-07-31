Municipal commissioner, 5 others suspended

31 July 2020 20:43 IST

TIRUCHI

The Commissioner of Kulithalai Municipality in Karur district, Mohankumar, and five others, including two former Municipal Commissioners (in-charge), were placed under suspension on Thursday on charges of tampering with government records and misappropriating funds to the tune of ₹ 99.75 lakh.

Orders placing the six officials under suspension were issued by the Commissioner of Municipal Administration, Chennai, following the outcome of an inquiry.

The misappropriation of funds was committed during the period from June 2019 till date, official sources said. The misappropriation of funds came to light during an audit that was followed by a preliminary inquiry.

The sources said the amount recovered from the salary of the staff towards the contributory provident fund scheme and provident fund was misappropriated by the officials who had also allegedly manipulated the cheques. A complaint was preferred with the District Crime Branch, Karur, which has filed a First Information Report, the sources added.