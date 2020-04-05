‘Multiple steps taken on a war-footing to check COVID-19 spread’

PUDUKOTTAI

Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar on Sunday said that the State government had put in place measures like initiating precautionary and preventive steps, carrying out intensive monitoring and creating awareness among the community aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

Alongside, the State government had also notified the list of COVID-19 government and private hospitals to treat the viral disease.

The State government was stepping up medical facilities on a war-footing to be in a state of preparedness to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Minister told reporters here.

Mr. Vijaya Baskar made it clear that funds were not a constraint in executing the measures, adding that the Chief Minister had approved to provide necessary money from the State Disaster Fund.

A high-level task force had been constituted and Rapid Response teams formed by the Health Department to work at the field-level during the current crisis situation, the Minister said.

Replying to a query, he said the State government was working apace to contain the spread of COVID-19 at Stage 2 itself by putting in place a containment plan to find out the source of those found positive by way of effective tracking and tracing.

Cooperation to the Health Department in this regard was being received from various government departments, he said.

Replying to another query, he said uninterrupted supply of 1.2 lakh masks to government hospitals across the State was being ensured daily. Orders had also been placed for more ventilators.