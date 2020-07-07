Multicoloured illumination to light up Rockfort

Rockfort, the city’s famous landmark, is all set to turn more colourful with multicolour illumination.

The beautification is one among the important projects proposed under the Smart City Mission by the Tiruchi Corporation. After completing the tender process, the civic body has awarded the project to Chennai based M/s. Sabari Electricals.

S. Amuthavalli, City Engineer, Tiruchi Corporation, told The Hindu that work order had been issued to the firm, which has been asked to complete the project within six months. A sum of ₹11.36 crore had been sanctioned for the project. The Chennai firm would execute the beautification project under a design, build, operate and transfer (DBOT) model. Besides designing and executing the project, the company would take care of operation and maintenance for five years. It would hand over the project to the Corporation after five years.

A total of 18 high mast poles would be erected around the Rockfort hillock. Each pole would have four Light Emitting Diode (LED) bulbs. The projection of lights would add beauty to the famous hillock, Mrs. Amuthavalli said.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had laid a few conditions to preserve the Rockfort hillock while implementing the project. The proposed illumination plan would in no way affect the historic structure. All precautions would be taken to ensure no damage was done to the hillock.

The City Engineer said that the idea was to popularise the iconic symbol of Tiruchi among tourists. The illumination would be a major value addition and it was expected that the Rockfort would be clearly visible from all corners of Tiruchi in the night hours once the project was completed.