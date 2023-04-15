ADVERTISEMENT

Multi-level parking lot nearing completion in Tiruchi

April 15, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna

The multi-level parking facility on West Boulevard Road in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

The much-delayed multi-level parking facility on West Boulevard (WB) Road in Tiruchi is nearing completion and is likely to open by the end of April.

Sanctioned at a cost of ₹20 crore under the Smart Cities Mission, the parking lot, undertaken to decongest the crowded commercial area, is being built next to the District Central Library.

Even though the civil work on the multi-level parking facility commenced in September 2019, the project has been dragging on beyond the scheduled completion date of September 2021. Fund crunch, challenges in sourcing workers and cost escalation on construction materials were cited as the reason for the lapse in commissioning the project.

However, the work is in the final stages and is expected to be opened within this month. “Works are in full swing, and the contractors have been instructed to expedite the pending work. We have made some modifications to complete the project soon,” said a senior Corporation official.

The parking lot, being constructed in an area of 4,000 square metres, will be a three-storey building. It is aimed at establishing facilities to accommodate 150 four-wheelers and 536 two-wheelers. “Initially the plan was to construct four floors, but in order to complete the project soon, we have reduced a floor,” he added.

The multi-level parking will come as a huge relief to vehicle users who struggle to find a spot while visiting commercial establishments along WB Road and in the Singarathope area. Most of the buildings, including textile showrooms, do not have designated parking areas, forcing the customers to park their vehicles along narrow and congested roads causing traffic bottlenecks.

“Haphazard parking on narrow roads makes it more difficult to navigate, especially during the summer holidays and festive season. The civic body must ensure that the parking lot is commissioned soon to avoid traffic snarls,” said N. Jamaludeen, a resident.

